Updated Times Announced for Local COVID-19 Testing

Alexandria, La. (May 11, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced today revised hours for COVID-19 testing at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Effective immediately, testing will be scheduled at the Coliseum site from 9 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, there will not be testing at the Coliseum site this Thursday (May 14).

In addition, testing will again be offered from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, May 15, at Frank O. Hunter Park. Drive-up service will be provided and residents are encouraged to stay in their cars to minimize contact but walk-ups will be seen as needed. Nasal swab testing will be offered at no charge. Residents are asked to bring ID and an insurance card if they have one.

Testing is offered for those with any COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, loss of smell or taste, or diarrhea as well as anyone who has had close contact with someone who has tested positive. Results will be phoned to those tested as soon as they are available.