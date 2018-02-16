Business News 

Updated State Income Tax Withholding Tables

Updated state income tax withholding tables in effect following federal tax reform

Press Release – BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) has updated the state’s income tax withholding tables to account for changes in federal tax law passed by the U.S. Congress late last year in the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

LDR has issued an emergency rule to ensure that employers are withholding the correct amount of state income taxes from employee paychecks and avoiding unnecessary penalties for businesses and unexpected tax liabilities for workers.

The updated withholding tables are effective February 16, 2018. They are published in LAC 61:I.1501. Employers should begin using the updated tables immediately.

