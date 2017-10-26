UPDATE – Siblings Charged with the Murder of Three Bodies Found in Rapides Parish

Press Release – On October 18, 2017, at approximately 0316 hours the Pineville Police Department responded to the area of Melrose and Shamrock in reference to an unresponsive female in the laying in the roadway. Upon their arrival, officers observed a partially clothed female, with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds about her body. The female was later identified as 42 year old Latish Renee White of Alexandria. Shortly after Fire and EMS personnel arrived on scene Latish was pronounced deceased.

Throughout the day of the 18th, Pineville P.D. developed two suspects relating to Latish’s murder. The suspects, who are siblings, are 29 year old Matthew Sonnier and 31 year old Ebony Nicole Sonnier both of Alexandria. Later that evening, following a brief vehicle pursuit Matthew was taken into custody. Ebony was also taken into custody that evening without incident.

As Pineville P.D. was in the initial stages of their investigation, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5800 Block of Old Boyce Road, at approximately 0630 hours, in reference to a fire located in the roadside ditch. Upon arrival deputies observed what appeared to the human remains of two persons within the fire. One of the two victims was later identified as 33 year old Kendrick Dwann Horn of Alexandria. R.P.S.O. Detectives and Crimes Scene Investigators, along with Investigators of the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene where they began their investigation. Evidence at the scene in conjunction with information developed throughout the day, indicated the homicides were related. Pineville Detectives were contacted and informed of the discovery at which time it was learned they had two suspects in custody.

The three agencies consolidated their investigations during which multiple crime scenes were discovered and evidence supporting the allegations levied against the suspects was collected. Those involved with the investigation worked tirelessly around the clock.

On 10/26/17, representatives of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Lab confirmed the identity the second victim, via DNA, as 28 year old Jeremy Deon Norris of Alexandria. Notification was made to the victim’s family prior to today’s press conference.

__________________________________________________

Matthew Sonnier and Ebony Sonnier’s Arrest Charges are as follows:

2 Counts – First Degree Murder

1 Count – Carrying Of Firearm By Convicted Felon

2 Counts – Obstruction of Justice