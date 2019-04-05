Update Regarding DIRECTV From Northwest CEO Brian Brady

To DIRECTV customers missing our stations:

As I am sure you are all aware, with little notice DIRECTV removed all of Northwest Broadcasting’s stations from the DIRECTV lineup on February 22. This was done in spite of Northwest’s unconditional offer to allow DIRECTV to continue carrying our stations while the parties resolved their differences. Northwest has repeatedly informed DIRECTV that our unconditional offer to carry our stations remains in place, but it has not moved DIRECTV to return our stations to their programming lineup. DIRECTV continues to use you , their customer, as a pawn in negotiating with Northwest.

DIRECTV customers should understand that DIRECTV’s actions are not about money it pays to Northwest. Rather, after a year of negotiating, DIRECTV insisted on changing a provision in our agreement which had long been settled and has insisted on dictating the terms on how Northwest can run its business and how it can grow in the future. Northwest cannot and will not let a third party, even DIRECTV, tell us what we can and cannot do.

It is even more infuriating when this issue is the very issue which AT&T/DIRECTV argued against when it bought Time Warner last year. AT&T/DIRECTV repeatedly said that it had to be allowed to grow to remain competitive in its markets, but is now insisting that it be able to restrict Northwest in its business strategy. This behavior is the very essence of anti-competitive behavior for which the US Justice Department expressed concern with AT&T/DIRECTV’s acquisition of Time Warner

Northwest continually reaches out to DIRECTV to resolve this impasse and implores them to stop holding its customers hostage in its negotiation. As you know, DIRECTV refuses to do so. You, as their customer, deserves better from them. At the very least, those of you who have chosen to stay with DIRECTV through this ordeal deserve the $50 per month credit for twelve months they have offered many of you. Those of you have not received your credit should call them today for yours.

MANY OF YOU HAVE ASKED WHAT YOU CAN DO TO GET YOUR STATIONS BACK ON DIRECTV. YOU CAN DO TWO THINGS: YOU CAN CALL DIRECTV AND DEMAND THEY GIVE YOU THE STATIONS BACK AND YOU CAN CALL YOUR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND ASK THAT THEY DEMAND THAT AT&T/DIRECTV TO ACT REASONABLY AND RESPONSIBLY AS A HOLDER OF A LICENSE WHICH IS SUPPOSED TO SERVE THE NEEDS OF THE PUBLIC.

Sooner or later, somebody will listen!

Brian W. Brady, President/CEO