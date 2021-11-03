Update** Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Grant Parish

On November 3, 2021 an arrest warrant for Felony Hit and Run was obtained through the 35th Judicial District Court for 62-year-old Keith A. Roland of Pineville. The arrest warrant was based on his involvement in the crash which claimed the life of 35-year-old April L. Dubios of Montgomery. This morning, Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Alexandria Field Office, with the assistance from the Grants Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested Roland and booked him into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

See below for the original news release disseminated on October 30, 2021.

Grant Parish – On October 30, 2021, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Montgomery. This crash killed 35-year-old April L. Dubios of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed Dubios was walking on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 71. For unknown reasons, an unknown southbound vehicle exited the roadway and struck Dubios on the southbound shoulder. Dubios sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911. The crash remains under investigation.