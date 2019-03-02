UPDATE: Northwest Broadcasting Restates Offer to Return Stations to DIRECTV Lineup

Northwest Broadcasting has re-stated its unconditional offer to have DIRECTV return our stations to your line-up.

From: Jon Rand <rand@northwestbroadcasting.com>

Date: Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 1:36 PM

Subject: Open offer to Linda Burakoff for DIRECTV right to carry Northwest stations

To: BURAKOFF, LINDA K, BETANCOURT, VIVIANA M (Legal)

Cc: Fred Levy

Linda and Viviana-

A week ago, Northwest Broadcasting offered DIRECTV an unconditional extension through March 1, 2019 at 5 PM to continue working out the remaining issue in our fifteen-month contract negotiation. Unfortunately, you did not accept our offer.

Northwest has since made a proposal with respect to the language which you had identified and we hereby offer an unconditional extension of the retransmission consent through March 31, 2019 at 5pm PST to allow the parties to finalize the current agreement.

Sincerely,

Jon

Jon Rand

Chief Operating Officer

Northwest Broadcasting, Inc.

Northwest Broadcasting has done everything possible to avoid having your television viewing disrupted. We hope that DIRECTV comes to its senses and carries the programming its customers want and pay for.

Northwest Broadcasting has been negotiating with DIRECTV for 15 months. Northwest has granted dozens of extensions as we made it our mission to negotiate a new programming contract with DIRECTV without disrupting their subscribers.

But, read the ‘DIRECTV PROMISE’ for yourself as stated on their website February 22, 2019.

“DIRECTV wants to make sure you can always access any local stations serving your community and each of the ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX local affiliates.

When contract disputes arise over station owners’ unnecessary increases in what you should pay for these free over-the-air stations, DIRECTV will never remove them from your lineup. Period. Station owners may try to avoid their responsibilities to you but make no mistake: the station owners are the only ones who can decide to take away your local stations.”

If you’re a DIRECTV customer, you need to decide if DIRECTV’s commitment to serving you, their customer, is genuine or not.

Northwest Broadcasting will continue to do everything in its power to return our stations to the DIRECTV line-up.

FCC Customer Complaints (888) 225-5322, Option 4