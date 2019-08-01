Thursday, August 1, 2019
Local Headlines 

UPDATE: Jasmine Anderson officially passes away, autopsy results pending

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Jasmine Anderson, who was declared “clinically deceased” on July 27th, has officially passed away. An autopsy has been conducted and results should be back within 6 to 8 weeks.

Anderson was declared “clinically deceased” on July 27th after a suicide attempt at the Rapides Parish Jail on July 25th.

She was being held at the jail at the time of her suicide attempt after she was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department on July 23rd for her alleged involvement in the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17th.

No further information is available at this time.

 

