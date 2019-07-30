UPDATE: Jasmine Anderson has been declared “clinically deceased”

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jasmine Anderson has been declared “clinically deceased” after being hospitalized last week.

Last week, Anderson tried to commit suicide in her cell at the Rapides Parish Jail. She was found hanging with a sheet around her neck. Medical personnel began efforts to revive her immediately and were able to do so after about 15 minutes.

She was then transported to a local hospital where she has remained in intensive care since the incident. Anderson was declared “clinically deceased” on July 27th.

Jasmine Anderson was arrested on July 23rd by the Alexandria Police Department for her alleged involvement in the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17th.

At the time of her suicide attempt she was being held at the Rapides Parish Jail on a $500,000 bond and was facing a second-degree murder charge.