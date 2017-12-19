UPDATE – Four Arrested on Armed Robbery & First Degree Murder Charges

UPDATE (12/18/17, 2:30 PM):

Press Release – Four subjects were arrested on Sunday in connection with the shooting at 15th Street and Augusta Street. Donterio Wilson, 18, and Kevin Thompson, 17, along with two juveniles, were charged with Armed Robbery and First Degree Murder. Wilson and Thompson were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, while the two juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention facility. The investigation continues and no other details are available at this time.

UPDATE (12/17/17, 4:15 pm):

Press Release – We have learned that the information released earlier today was incorrect. The victim is not deceased, and is on life support at a local hospital. We apologize for the mistake.

INITIAL RELEASE:

Press Release – On December 16, at around 7:00 pm, APD officers responded to a local hospital for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers found that a 19-year-old male had been shot once in the back and had arrived at the hospital unresponsive. Hospital staff was already treating the victim. Initial information given to officers indicated the victim was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle near 15th Street and Augusta Street. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to continue the investigation.

On the morning of December 17, Detectives were notified that the victim had died as a result of his injuries. The investigation continues, and further updates will follow. The identity of the victim is not being released.