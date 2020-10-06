Tuesday, October 6, 2020
UPDATE: Football schedule changes this week due to Hurricane Delta

Meagan Glover 0 Comments
Many teams are re-scheduling their football games a day ahead due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.
Below you’ll find the current changes to area schools.
Check back for updates as they continue to come in.
Thursday, Oct. 8th
*Denotes home team
Sacred Heart @ Rosepine*
Grant @ Pickering*
Livonia @ ASH*
Iowa @ Marksville* (Oct. 7th)
Pineville @ Leesville*
Northwood-Lena @ D’Arbonne Woods*
Tioga @ Jena*
Lakeview @ Menard*
Many @ Red River*
Avoyelles @ Winnfield*
Pine Prairie @ Montgomery*
Ferriday @ Rayville*
Bolton @ Buckeye*

