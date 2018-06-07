UPDATE At Large Arson Suspect Surrenders, Additional Suspects Arrested

Press Release – GRANT PARISH, LA- A Pineville man has been arrested as the fifth and final suspect in the burglary and burning of a home and shed in February.

Arion Ryan (DOB 2/24/85) was taken into custody by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, June 5, for warrants issued by the Office of State Fire Marshal back in April.

Ryan was transferred Wednesday, June 6, to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he’ll be booked for three counts of Simple Burglary and three counts of Criminal Conspiracy.

Ryan, along with four other suspects, are accused of setting fire to an unoccupied residence on Credeur Road in Pineville on February 15, 2018. A shed on the property had also been set on fire.

The other suspects were located and arrested on April 11. The warrant for Ryan’s arrest in connection with the

case was signed April 12.

Following his arrest, Ryan admitted his involvement in several burglary attempts at the residence, as well as coordinating the crimes with the other suspects. Ryan denied involvement in setting the fire, but did claim to have heard two of the other suspects bragging about starting the fire.

No booking photo was available at the time of this release.

Original Press Release – PINEVILLE (April 11, 2018) – An arson suspect, who fled from authorities last week, has turned himself in for multiple warrants issued by the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Jackie Vincent Dauzart (DOB 10-10-72) was wanted in connection with a fire at an unoccupied residence on Credeur Road in Pineville on February 15, 2018. A shed on the property had also been set on fire.

Investigators learned Dauzart was in possession of multiple items that had been stolen from the structures. Deputies also learned there were more potential suspects connected to the crime. Following the execution of a search warrant on Dauzart’s home on Friday, April 6, 2018, those items were recovered. In addition, other items were discovered that were connected to other burglaries being investigated by the Rapides and Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Offices.

During the execution of that search warrant, a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy, responding to a 9-1-1 call about a suspicious person at a residence in Pineville, discovered Dauzart’s truck in the home’s driveway. However, Dauzart had fled on foot.

Despite multiple agencies searching the wooded area around the 2000 block of Military Highway for hours, Dauzart was not found. However, on Tuesday, April 10, Dauzart surrendered to authorities and was booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on the following charges:

· 2 counts of Simple Arson

· 2 counts of Criminal Conspiracy

· 2 counts of Simple Burglary

· 1 count of Obstruction of Justice

· 1 count of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Three other suspects have subsequently been arrested for the same charges. They are:

· Zachary Erwin (DOB 5/22/92)

· Heather DeSoto (DOB 10/10/84)

· Kayla Sheree Rachal (DOB 6/23/86)

Additional drug and weapons charges are pending for Rachal and Erwin. Additional arrests are possible.