UPDATE** Anacoco Woman Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) has continued to thoroughly investigate the crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiley L. Credeur of Anacoco. Through investigative means, it was determined that 63-year-old Debra Sasser, of Glenmora, was the driver of the vehicle that struck Credeur. She was struck while laying in the roadway, after the initial crash. Based on the investigative findings, LSP AFO obtained an arrest warrant for Sasser. The arrest warrant was issued through the 9th Judicial District Court charging Sasser with Hit and Run. This morning, at approximately 9:00 a.m., she was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

See below for the original news release disseminated on June 15, 2021.

Rapides Parish – On June 14, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Hineston. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiley L. Credeur, of Anacoco.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Credeur, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Credeur exited the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned several times. As a result, Credeur was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the eastbound travel lane. Credeur, while lying in the roadway, was then struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle.

Credeur, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.