UPDATE: 9 victims identified in helicopter crash

More news developing of the helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning.

LA Country Sheriff confirmed that a total of nine lives were lost in the crash. Everyone on board has died.

NBA star and Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant 41, was on the plane along with his 13-year old daughter, Gianna heading to a basketball game at his gym, Mamba Academy.

Others on the plane included John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa.

Payton Chester, a teammate of Gianna, and her mother Sarah, was also on board.

Christiana Mauser, an assistant coach.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Reports have mentioned that dense fog may have played a role in the crash. The plane reached a climbing left turn of 2, 400 feet before crashing down.

More updates as they come.