Upcoming Auction

ALEXANDRIA, LA – Per order of the City of Alexandria, Red River Waterway, hundreds of items will be sold to the public this Saturday, March 24th at 9:00 a.m. The large liquidation features over 100 vehicles including pickups, SUV’s and multiple former police cruisers as well as vac trucks, street sweepers, tractors, farm and construction equipment and tools. Recreational equipment to be sold includes travel trailers, four wheelers and boats.

All of these items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price, as there are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Friday, March 23rd from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive in Alexandria. Bonnette Auctions, who will be conducting the auction, is offering online bidding to make it more convenient for those unable to attend the live auction in person.

Auctioneers Note: “This a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals,” Barbara Bonnette.

Photos, item descriptions and online bidding instructions are available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com. Barbara Bonnette is available to answer your questions at 318-443-6614.