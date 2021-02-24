Unsettled Pattern Ahead

The first half of your Wednesday will feature sunny skies and warm temperatures near 70 degrees. A frontal boundary will begin moving in our direction later this afternoon increasing cloud coverage across the area. A few showers will develop later this evening across portions of Central Louisiana. There will not be a lot of moisture to work with this evening so rainfall amounts will remain light. The frontal boundary will stall out north of our area leading to scattered showers through the end of this week into the weekend. The unsettled pattern will continue into next week.