Unrestrained Urania man killed in two vehicle crash

84 year old Robert Rogers, of Urania, was killed yesterday morning in a two vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 125, north of Urania and involved Rogers and 58 year old Daniel Martinez of Wharton, Texas, who was driving an 18 wheeler at the time.

Martinez stopped his vehicle in the southbound lane to secure a loose item on his trailer.

He re-entered the roadway and that’s when Rogers’ vehicle crashed into the rear portion of Martinez’s trailer.

Rogers was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Martinez was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 25 fatalities.