Unrestrained St. Landry Man Killed in Crash

Avoyelles Parish – Late Thursday night, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Lebeau, LA. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred on LA Hwy 1176, which involved a 2020 Ford Mustang, driven by 32-year-old Wilbert Jorrell Tanner. The Mustang was westbound on LA Hwy 1176 when for unknown reasons the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and impacted a utility pole. As a result, the Mustang overturned causing Tanner to be ejected.

Tanner sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most importance decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 18 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 20 fatalities.