Unrestrained Pineville man killed in crash

Louisiana State Police, Troop E (Rapides Parish) – Late Monday night, a single-vehicle crash killed a man from Pineville, LA. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred on LA Hwy 1205 near LA Hwy 28 East, east of Pineville. The crash involved a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by 48-year-old Danny J. Obrien Jr. For reasons still under investigation, the Trailblazer was southbound on LA Hwy 1205 when Obrien Jr. lost control, exited the left side of the roadway, and began to overturn.

Obrien Jr. sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most importance decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop E Troopers have investigated two fatal crash in 2020, resulting in three fatalities.