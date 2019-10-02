Unrestrained Natchitoches man killed in 3 vehicle crash

90-year-old Mack Calhoun, of Natchitoches, was killed yesterday in a three vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish.

Calhoun was westbound on Louisiana Highway 6 when he lost control and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane.

An 18 wheeler steered right in an effort to avoid the crash, but Calhoun’s vehicle collided with the 18 wheeler’s left rear tires.

Calhoun’s vehicle continued westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway and collided head on with a second 18 wheeler. He was pronounced dead and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Both 18 wheeler drivers were restrained, with one driver receiving minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.