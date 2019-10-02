Unrestrained Natchitoches man killed in 3 vehicle crash
90-year-old Mack Calhoun, of Natchitoches, was killed yesterday in a three vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish.
Calhoun was westbound on Louisiana Highway 6 when he lost control and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane.
An 18 wheeler steered right in an effort to avoid the crash, but Calhoun’s vehicle collided with the 18 wheeler’s left rear tires.
Calhoun’s vehicle continued westbound in the eastbound lane of the highway and collided head on with a second 18 wheeler. He was pronounced dead and was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Both 18 wheeler drivers were restrained, with one driver receiving minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt and properly restraining your children in child safety seats will dramatically reduce your chance, or their chance, of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.
Troop E Troopers have investigated 34 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 38 fatalities.