Unrestrained Mora Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On August 19, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 118 (Clifton Road). This crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Gregory Shackleford of Mora.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Shackleford, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 118. For reasons still under investigation, Shackleford’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and impacted a large tree stump before overturning.

Shackleford, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 28 fatal crashes, resulting in 30 deaths.