Unrestrained Man Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash, Speed and Impairment Suspected

Goldonna – On Monday, November 28, 2022, just before 8:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 156, just east of Black Jack Road. This crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Curtis Johnson of Natchitoches, who was not wearing a seat.

The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Johnson, was traveling west on LA Hwy 156 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, he exited the roadway then crossed LA Hwy 156 and exited the roadway, where he struck a tree.

Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 51 fatal crashes, resulting in 53 deaths.