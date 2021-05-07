Unrestrained Juvenile Passenger Killed in Winn Parish Crash

Winn Parish – On May 6, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 south of Louisiana Highway 505. This crash claimed the life of a juvenile passenger.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth A. Ingram, of Jonesboro, was northbound on U.S. 167. For reasons still under investigation, Ingram failed to slow down as she approached a 2017 International commercial vehicle, which resulted in a rear-end collision.

Ingram, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Ingram’s juvenile passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The commercial vehicle driver was not injured. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.