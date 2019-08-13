Unrestrained Georgia man killed in Rapides Parish crash

28 year old Jarvis Jones of Atlanta, Georgia was killed in a single vehicle crash over the weekend in Rapides Parish.

A trooper observed Jones commit a traffic violation near MacArthur Drive and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria when the vehicle turned westbound on Highway 496 and began to rapidly accelerate.

The trooper began following Jones with the intention of stopping him when he saw the headlights begin to flash the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Jones lost control of the vehicle, exited the right side of the roadway, collided with a pole and overturned.

He was pronounced dead and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.