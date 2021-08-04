Unrestrained driver killed in single vehicle crash

Rapides Parish – On August 1, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 488 east of Louisiana Highway 1199 (Twin Bridges Road). This crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Winton D. Barton, of Elmer.

The initial investigation revealed a 1995 Dodge Pickup and trailer, driven by Barton, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 488. For reasons still under investigation, Barton exited the roadway, overcorrected and overturned his vehicle in the ditch.

Barton, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.