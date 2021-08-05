Unrestrained Driver Killed in Sabine Parish Crash

Sabine Parish – On August 4, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3229 north of Louisiana Highway 482. This crash killed 73-year-old Garlon L. Slay, of Zwolle.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Corolla, driven by Slay, was traveling northbound on Louisiana High 3229. For reasons still under investigation, Slay’s vehicle traveled off the highway and struck multiple trees.

Slay, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Slay’s passenger, who was restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.