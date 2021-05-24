Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

Rapides Parish – On May 22, 2021, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 463. This crash killed 22-year-old Christian Williams of Leesville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Williams, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 121. For reasons still under investigation, Williams’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Williams, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Williams’ two juvenile passengers, who were also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.