Monday, May 24, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Rapides Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Rapides Parish – On May 22, 2021, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 463. This crash killed 22-year-old Christian Williams of Leesville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Williams, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 121. For reasons still under investigation, Williams’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Williams, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Williams’ two juvenile passengers, who were also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

You May Also Like

RoyOMartin chairman dies at age 70

Jojuana Phillips

Ramonte Lamar Jackson has been apprehended

Jacque Murphy 0

Eight Arrested on Medicaid Welfare Fraud Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *