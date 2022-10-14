Unrestrained Deville Man Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:25 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Louisiana Highway 1206. This crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Shannon Crochet.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC pickup, driven by Crochet, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 1207. For reasons still under investigation, Crochet’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, before striking a tree and thus overturning. This action ejected Crochet from the vehicle.

Crochet, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 41 fatal crashes, resulting in 43 deaths.