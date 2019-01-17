Thursday, January 17, 2019
Unrestrained Deville Man Killed in Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Catahoula Parish – Earlier today, a single vehicle crash killed a man from Deville, LA. He was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected during the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:00 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 913, north of LA Hwy 8. The crash involved a 2000 Freight liner (loaded log truck), driven by Matthew D. Howerton (W/M 32 yoa). The Freight liner was southbound on LA Hwy 913 when Howerton lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle entered a ditch and overturned.

Howerton was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

