Unrestrained Church Point Man Killed in Crash

TROOP I NEWS RELEASE

February 12, 2019

St. Landry Parish – On February 11, 2019, shortly after 10:00 pm, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 35 at Homer Richard Rd. in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 25-year-old Darry Carrington of Church Point.

It is unknown at this time who was driving, but the initial investigation revealed that Carrington and 24-year-old Lawarance Leday of St. Martinville were traveling northbound on LA 35 in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Both Carrington and Leday were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle. Carrington died as a result of his injuries, and was pronounced deceased by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Leday was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Standard toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation. Troopers are still working to determine who was driving the vehicle.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

