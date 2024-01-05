Unprecedented drought affects Louisiana crops

BROUILLETTE, La. – With extremely low levels of rainfall and high temperatures last year Central Louisiana farmers are feeling the effects of the drought. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more about just how they were affected.

Derek Dauzat is in his 30th year of farming in the Brouillette community near Marksville and he says the low levels of rainfall has been unprecedented in the area.

“I’ve never seen it personally this dry it is impacting pretty much every aspect of agriculture from row crops, cattle, crawfish everything’s impacted.

Dauzat primarily plants soybeans and corn and says his corn crop was not as affected by the drought as the soybeans.

“The corn crop this past year we were kind of spared because we had a few early rains in the spring but from about May on the rain just really turned off and the soybean crop was pretty much downhill. Yields were way off maybe a third of the yield.”

Even after the summer heat was over Dauzat says they still have not received enough rain to be ready for planting.

“Here we are the first week of January we are approximately two months away from putting in the next corn crop and we just do not have the soil moisture to plant so it’s a big impact for ‘23 and a lot of concern going into ‘24.”

Justin Dufour with the LSU Ag Center says they have conducted a damage assessment across all agricultural commodities and determined that the drought has had an economic impact resulting in a $1.6 billion loss for the state. And the problems were not all caused by low rainfall.

“A lot of issues came with the excessive heat as well and how that takes a toll on the plant itself. So we do have means of irrigation I would say less than 10 percent of our acreage in this area is irrigated but that wasn’t necessarily a saving grace for people because it costs money to irrigate.”

Dauzat says farmers do the best they can to be successful but that there is only so much they can control.

“That’s our livelihood and we’re at mother nature’s mercy there’s so much we can do. We can put the best genetic seed out there with chemicals and herbicides to protect everything and use the best fertility plan but at the end of the day it’s all about what mother nature gives us to work with.”

