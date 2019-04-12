Friday, April 12, 2019
University of Louisiana System day at the Capitol

The UL System hosted 1,200 faculty, staff, students, and alumni at the Capitol to represent their universities and show support for higher education Wednesday, April 10th. NSU was one of many Universities attending.

Governor Edwards had this message to students…”To the students that travel here each year to engage with legislators- your voices were heard loud and clear. I am proud to say that funding for higher education is stabilized and TOPS is fully funded. We still have work to do, but I am confident that with your help we will succeed.”

