University Academy confident about route to Div. V state title game

After a long game-break, University Academy is anxious to finally see another team in the Division V semi-finals.

Although they’ve practiced for over a week, pitching and fielding has given them different to prepare for the contest.

First-year head coach, Charles Kelone, has kept his team fresh and motivated throughout the time by reminding them that they are capable of bringing back a title.

He says that Sulphur was on their goal list when the season started and now that that’s been checked off, it’s time to finish what they started.

“This is big for us because the girls are so excited, they’ve never done it before. I can’t enough about the girls because they really stepped up for us this year.”

University Academy will play against Claiborne Christian tomorrow, (4/28) at 11 a.m.