United Way of Central Louisiana Strong Neighborhood Project

The United Way of Central Louisiana launched their Strong Neighborhood Project in November of 2018. The project is funded by a $505,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.

The program focuses on three areas in Pineville- downtown, the Wardville area and the Military Highway area-with the goal of helping neighbors with building a healthier, happier and more sustainable community.

It’s based on seven pillars that include quality of care provided by the community’s members for each other, medical and mental health, child well-being, local economy, the availability of quality food, environmental health and public safety and security.

Since the program’s launch, those involved have seen some positive results and are continuing to recruit volunteers and partners for the project.