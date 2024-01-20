United Way awards $100,000 in grants to area nonprofits

The United Way of Central Louisiana has begun disbursing the money it raised during its most recent campaign and it did it in grand style, with an awards program for non profits receiving grant money.

ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us some of the big winners, and what they do for us and our neighbors.

Limitless Christian Academy seeks to help students further their education after high school. It was one of the big winners at this award ceremony hosted by the United Way.

“We train them in serving their community. We mentor them. We want them to finish high school and go on to some type of post-secondary education. It doesn’t have to be a four-year but we would like to see them in community colleges business colleges, but go beyond high school.”

Burgess says her school’s grant money will help pay for a summer program for her students.

Michelle Purl CEO of the Central Louisiana United Way awarded 11 area nonprofits like Limitless Christian, with grants totaling $100,000.

“The mission of United Way is to improve education and financial stability and health by bringing people together and creating partnerships that help the community accomplish that.”

The donations distributed by United Way help a variety of groups make our community better… by changing lives, something that makes Purl a little emotional.

“Well I don’t know if you can tell but I’m obviously grinning from ear to ear and teared up several times because everybody needs a hand up sometimes and it’s hard to ask for that hand up. So being able to help these agencies accomplish their missions and goals that align with ours it just makes my heart sing.”

Burgess says Limitless Christian’s mission aims to connect students with employers that will inspire them in their future.

“We bring in different people from our community to talk about their jobs so the kids can learn about different types of jobs available here in our community as well as away.”

A job now made easier thanks to this award from your donations and the United Way of Central Louisiana.

