Unitech Training Academy – Online Coding & Scripting Program

Unitech Training Academy has launched their new Coding and Scripting program. The

first class begins on July 10th.

The online program, was developed after finding a need through exhaustive research to ensure that students are entering into a field where their expertise will be in demand within their community.

With input from industry professionals and instructors, this program aims to build students’ knowledge and prepare them to work in entry-level programming positions.

Students will work towards gaining an understanding of various programming languages such as:

• Java

• Python

• PowerShell

• SQL

Additionally, students will build a digital portfolio of their work during the program to help them showcase their skills when looking for employment. To that end, Unitech’s career services department also assists graduates to find employment by helping to prepare them for the job searching process.

With resume building assistance, professional dress days, and simulated interviews, Unitech strives to not only train students for the job at hand but also to help them keep a job.

This will be our third online program offering, following our IT Technician and Medical Billing and Coding programs. Like our other programs, Coding and Scripting can be completed in under a year, allowing graduates to begin a new career quickly, all while still receiving a quality education.