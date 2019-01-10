UNITECH Training Academy Has A New Campus

Alexandria, LA — Unitech Training Academy’s Alexandria campus has moved into its newly renovated facility and kicking off the celebration on campus at 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, followed by complimentary refreshments.

When asked about choosing the new location, owner and CEO, Deanna Head said “We are absolutely in love with the new facility for our Alexandria campus! We can’t wait to host the Grand Opening to have the public check out what we’ve been working on for so long. We know this fresh start will inspire and help our current and future students achieve their goals.”

Noah Brandon, Unitech COO, says the magic behind the DNA of the renovated campus can be felt in its sleek, new classrooms and labs. “Hands-on learning in the labs is a huge part of what makes Unitech’s students successful in the workplace. We raised the bar.”

The Grand Opening event is open to the public and will be held in the Alexandria campus’ new facility at 2800 South MacArthur. Tours will be available for prospective students to experience everyday life at Unitech.

Unitech Training Academy’s new Alexandria facility is one of seven campuses across Louisiana. For more information, visit Unitech online or call: 318-625-0468. For inquiries related to this event, please contact Bailey Bellard, listed in upper right corner of this release.