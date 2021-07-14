Unitech Training Academy Alexandria to Host Free COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Unitech Training Academy is working hard alongside their community partners to help vaccinate Louisiana residents. Not only are they helping train new essential workers to join the allied health field, but Unitech Alexandria is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Health and the National Guard to administer free vaccines to the public. Their free COVID-19 vaccine event is open to the public and takes place at the Unitech Training Academy Campus (2800 S MacArthur Drive, Suite E, Alexandria, LA) on Thursday, July 15th from 8:30 am – 12 pm and 4:30 pm – 7 pm. All three of the vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, will be available. There is no pre-registration required and residents only need to bring their ID. Unitech Training Academy is looking forward to helping vaccinate Alexandria and keep the community safe!