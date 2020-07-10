Friday, July 10, 2020
Unemployment rates going down overall but Louisiana still among highest

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Department of Labor releases Unemployment rates as the CARES ACT is set to expire July 26th

The highest insured unemployment rates in the week ending June 20 were in Puerto Rico (25.4), Nevada (20.8), Hawaii
(20.7), the Virgin Islands (17.5), New York (17.1), California (16.7), Louisiana (16.2), Massachusetts (15.6), Georgia
(15.1), and Connecticut (15.0).

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/ui-claims/20201364.pdf

 

