Underwater robotics competition held

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Central Louisiana 4-H Club held an underwater robotics competition for high school students. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey has more on the skills students are learning from the competition.

Buckeye High School Senior Canaan Hoosier is competing in an underwater robotics competition between teams from Buckeye, Rapides Academy, Peabody and Bolton. He says it’s an incredible opportunity to apply math and science skills in a fun way.

“So we’re learning about STEM application methods, science, technology, engineering and mathematics so we’re learning how to integrate that as a group into our robotics and apply the scientific method to hopefully come here and show up and do good in our competition.”

Hoosier is glad he has the opportunity to further his learning about science and technology.

“I think it just gives them an excellent outlet to demonstrate their creativity and their love for robotics. Not many schools have the opportunity to practice with robotics and play with them so I think this is a great way for students to do that.”

Buckeye High Junior Rikki Nitz says it’s a great experience.

“You get to show your creativity doing just whatever you think will work best you have to use your brain and all your skills to be able to do these competitions.”

In the competition teams designed and built an underwater remotely controlled vehicle to complete an obstacle course as well as underwater challenges. Louisiana 4-H STEM Coordinator Brian Gautreau.

“These challenges mimic what researchers scientists and engineers are doing with underwater robotics. There’s also a part of the competition where they time their ROV going through an obstacle course.”

Gautreau says skills competitions like this provide students with real world experiences that they will be able to apply in a science, technology or engineering job.

“In the science and engineering realm students are learning about concepts like buoyancy. They are learning how to solder so they are learning about electrical circuits. They’re learning engineering skills. They are also learning problem solving skills that we want them to have. So as they test out their ROVs in the water sometimes they are floating right or they are not floating right and they have to make sure they compensate for that. They are learning teamwork skills.”

Skills many of these students will be able to use in their future careers.

