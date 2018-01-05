Unauthorized Entry and 2nd Degree Battery Results In Arrest

Press Release – On December 21, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a disturbance that occurred in the Tioga Area. The complainant informed deputies that Billy Joe Evans, 37 and Summer Dechee Extine, 23 both of Alexandria entered a residence located in 2700 block of Shreveport Highway without permission. While there Evans committed a battery upon a person inside the residence, who was later treated for their injuries. Following their unwarranted crimes Evans and Extine fled the residence.

Due to the nature of the allegations the case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Sufficient probable cause was established and warrants were granted for Evans’ arrest in reference to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and 2nd Degree Battery. A warrant was also granted for Extine’s arrest in reference to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling.

On December 27, 2017, Evans and Extine both of 551 Sharon Lane Alexandria, Louisiana were taken into custody without incident. The two were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Extine was release later that day after posting a $500 Bond. Evans was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

Arrestee: Billy Joe Evans, 37, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling 2nd Degree Battery

________________________________

Arrestee: Summer Dechee Extine, 23, Alexandria, LA

Charges: Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling