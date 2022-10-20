UL Lafayette’s Ragin Cajuns Water Ski Team wins ninth national title

UL Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team has claimed its third consecutive Division 1 national title, bringing its overall total to nine championships.

With the win, the water ski team has earned the most national championships in school history. The team competes as a club sport rather than an NCAA-sanctioned sport.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team also earned Division 1 national championships in 1995, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021. COVID-19 considerations prevented the championship from being held in 2020.

This year’s win happened at the Syndicate Waterskis 2022 Collegiate Nationals that were held Oct. 13-15 in San Marcos, Texas. It capped an undefeated season for the team, an unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2019.

The University of Alabama finished second in the national championships, followed by the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Arizona State University and Florida Southern College.

Teams must qualify to compete in the national championships based on performances during tournaments leading up to the event. The national championship included three events for women and three for men – slalom, tricks and jump.

Skiers also competed for individual national titles in each of those events, and for overall women’s and men’s championships. The overall titles are based on combined performances in the three events.

UL Lafayette’s Kennedy Hansen won the overall title in women’s competition. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Luke Outram earned the men’s overall title.

Ali Garcia won the women’s slalom event; Annemarie Wrobleowski placed third. In men’s slalom, Evan Kraus was third and Outram placed fifth. In the women’s tricks event, Hansen was second. In men’s tricks competition, Edoardo Marenzi was fourth and Outram earned fifth place. In women’s jump competition, Hansen placed second; Outram was fourth among the men.

As a whole, the team’s combined performance among all of its skiers earned the women an overall first place in the slalom, tricks and jump; the men earned a collective first place in the tricks competition, and third places in the slalom and jumps events.

The Ragin’ Cajuns water ski team’s 18 members are from seven countries. The team is led by head coach Ryan Gonzales and assistant coach Harry Spavin. Members are: James Bryans (U.S.); Arron Davies (England); Alexandra Garcia (U.S.); Kennedy Hansen (U.S.); Evan Kraus (Canada); Sean Kraus (Canada); Edoardo Marenzi (Italy); Lily Meade (New Zealand); Violeta Mociulski (Argentina); Kendra Nathan (U.S.); Katie Nutt (England); Luke Outram (England); Sage Pottbecker (U.S.); Garrett Stallings (U.S.); Griffin Stange (U.S.); Parker Stange (U.S.); Annemarie Wroblewski (U.S.); and Kirsi Wolfisberg (Switzerland)