Uber To Launch Election Day Discounted Rides To Polls

In 2016, 14% of eligible voters noted transportation as a barrier to voting. That’s why Uber is helping people find their polling locations with an in-app poll-finding feature and 50% off roundtrip rides to and from the polls (up to $7 each trip), or up to $14 for the two trips.* It also applies on bikes and scooters. And once you book your discounted ride, you’ll see the car icon featuring an American flag – see here. Images and a gif of the poll finder, discounts and more in the app are available here for download.

