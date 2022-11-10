U.S. Small Business Administration Hosts Boots to Business Seminar for Veterans Looking to Start Small Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration held a Boots to Business seminar at the Chamber of Commerce for veterans looking to start a small business. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more.

“Learning a lot about planning tools, things that are out there that you can use as you go through the process of conceptualizing an idea for business to integrating all the things that you need to know all the way to the startup of an actual business.”

Nathan Koch is an active-duty Army soldier who is about to retire and start a small business. He is learning the ins and outs of creating a business at the Boots to Business seminar. He wants to launch a youth enrichment growth program in Alexandria.

“That would entail working with Pre-K 3 Pre-K 4 children helping increase their readiness for kindergarten as they progress and get ready for elementary school.”

Koch is gaining knowledge at the seminar that he can apply to starting his business.

“Getting a lot of tools on just market availability the need for a program like that in Central Louisiana and how to understand if that’s a viable thing that’s possible here.”

Michael Pornovets with the Veterans Business Outreach Center is leading the seminar.

“So we go over several different topics everything from what entrepreneurship means, talking about economics of a small business, variable and fixed expenses all the way through the very basics of the legal structures and things they need to do and take into consideration as they open their business and navigate the entrepreneurial process.”

Pornovets wants the participants to understand the process of starting a business.

“A lot of times as they start their business, they have a tendency to skip a lot of steps. They just think I’ve got to run I’ve got to jump I’ve got to get my loan. But we do the backwards plan which is a military term that we talk about which is what does success mean to me. And we start to backwards plan and flow to make sure that we hit the milestones and the key parts to ensuring the success of their small business.”

Pornovets wants veterans starting a small business to realize they are not alone.

“There are a plethora of resource partners out there that are funded through the Small Business Administration like mine. I’m obviously with the Veterans Business Outreach Center which is a program funded through the U.S. Small Business Administration under the OVBD and then after that we have organizations like the SBDC the women’s business centers all organizations that are funded by the SBA that literally help them navigate the entrepreneurial process and challenges.”