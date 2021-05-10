U.S. Army to host national hiring campaign, offers up to $40,000 in bonuses

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Army National Hiring Days campaign, which launched as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will run May 10-June 14 this year and includes up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.

Recruiting stations across Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee will host virtual career fairs throughout the five-week campaign to provide information about the many career paths and benefits available and answer questions potential applicants may have about life in the Army.

The more than 150 career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also discuss the benefits Soldiers receive, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and certifications, tuition assistance for college courses, and family support programs.

“The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare, and a built-in support system for Soldiers and their families. We’re offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future.”

During the five-week Army National Hiring Days event, the Army is offering a special $2,000 incentive for individuals who enlist in one of 11 priority occupations and ship to training by the end of September—these positions range from special forces and psychological operations to explosives ordnance disposal and air and missile defense.

The Army also is seeking healthcare professionals to fill vital roles as doctors, nurses, nutritionists and more. These positions have a variety of associated incentives, to include signing bonuses, student loan repayment, and scholarships for medical, dental or veterinary school.

During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications, learn about part-time and full-time careers and associated hiring incentives, and connect with a local recruiter. To join the virtual career fair, please visit https://tinyurl.com/anhd21careerfair