U.S. Army investing money for improvements to Fort Polk
WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the U.S. Army is investing $26,755,960 into Fort Polk for barracks renovations and critical infrastructure replacements.
“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk,” said Johnson. “They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such.”
BACKGROUND
- On April 12, 2019, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee requesting funding for the infrastructure needs at Fort Polk. To watch his full testimony, click here.