Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Latest:
Business News 

U.S. Army investing money for improvements to Fort Polk

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the U.S. Army is investing $26,755,960 into Fort Polk for barracks renovations and critical infrastructure replacements.

“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk,” said Johnson. “They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such.”

 BACKGROUND

  • On April 12, 2019, Rep. Johnson testified before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee requesting funding for the infrastructure needs at Fort Polk. To watch his full testimony, click here.

You May Also Like

NRBIA event January 27th

Jacque Murphy 0

Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System Welcomes New, Energetic and Health Conscious Medical Director

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Citizens Weigh In on Fate of Weiss & Goldring Building

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.