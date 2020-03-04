U.S. Army investing money for improvements to Fort Polk

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced the U.S. Army is investing $26,755,960 into Fort Polk for barracks renovations and critical infrastructure replacements.

“This is a huge win for our soldiers at Fort Polk,” said Johnson. “They deserve top-of-the-line facilities for their sacrifices and service to this country, and I am grateful the Army decided to prioritize their infrastructure needs as such.”

BACKGROUND