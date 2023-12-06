Tyrann Mathieu has been named the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has earned the team’s nomination for 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his work in the community.

Mathieu accepted an athletic scholarship to attend Louisiana State University, where he played for coach Les Miles’s LSU Tigers football team from 2010 to 2011.

On May 4, 2022, Mathieu signed a three-year, $33 million contract with his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints.

In the 2022 season, Mathieu started all 17 games, with one sack, 91 total tackles (64 solo), three interceptions, eight passes defended, and one forced fumble.

Tyrann Mathieu became an ambassador for Son of a Saint, the New Orleans-based nonprofit providing mentorship to fatherless boys.

As a Son of a Saint Ambassador, Mathieu will continue to play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the organization’s initiatives and mission-driven efforts to transform the lives of New Orleans youth. His future involvement will include engaging with Son of a Saint’s mentees, participating in community events, and advocating for the importance of positive male role models in the lives of at-risk youth.