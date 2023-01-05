Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality

Alexandria, LA (01/05/2023) APD Press Release

Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49.

At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Alexandria Police Traffic Division at phone number (318) 441-6408, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.