Two suspects wanted in March 8 shooting death on Bolton Ave are now in custody.

33-year-old Demarcus Scales and 32-year-old Latoshia Thomas have been arrested without incident. Both will be charged with Second Degree Murder.

Alexandria Police originally reported on March 8, 2018, that the body of a 42-year-old male was found shot around 2:10pm on Bolton Ave, near Madison Street. Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

ABC31 News