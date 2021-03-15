Two Sunday Shootings being investigated by APD

Alexandria, La. (March 14, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:34 p.m. this afternoon in the 600 block of Bennett Street. Two minors, ages 16 and 5, received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Alexandria, La. (March 15, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:58 p.m. Sunday night in the 3500 block of Baldwin Avenue. Two victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099