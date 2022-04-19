Two Separate Crashes in Winn Parish and Rapides Parish Leave Two People Dead

Winn Parish – On April 17, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road. This crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy of Natchitoches.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson of Natchitoches, was northbound on Gum Springs Road. For reasons still under investigation, Hudson’s vehicle crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Cadillac SRX, driven by Kennedy.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Hudson, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Rapides Parish – On April 17, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 south of Louisiana Highway 3170. This crash claimed the life of a nine-year-old juvenile passenger.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Ford Escape, driven by 30-year-old Angela Jacobs of Marksville, was southbound on Louisiana Highway 1. For reasons still under investigation, as Jacobs passed an unknown southbound vehicle, she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, struck a utility pole and several trees.

At the time of the crash, Jacobs was transporting four juvenile passengers. Three of the four juvenile passengers sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The nine-year-old juvenile passenger, who was restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Jacobs, who also was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of these crashes remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths.